NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old they believe exposed himself to two students as they were walking to school Thursday morning.

Police said the man, identified as Seth Wade Dyal, also exposed himself to two adults who were in the vicinity of the children. The man was last seen in the area of Pahmeyer Road and West County Line Road.

After conducting an investigation, police on Friday obtained a search warrant for a home located on Joy Spring, which is near where the incident occurred, and an arrest warrant for the suspect. Dyal was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Comal County Jail.

The suspect was charged with indecency with a child, a third-degree felony. His bond was set at $10,000.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS PERSON?@NBPDTX is currently looking for the male seen pictured below after he exposed himself to two students on their way to school this morning, as well as two adults in the same vicinity. — New Braunfels Police (@NBPDTX) November 8, 2018

County Line Elementary School and Walnut Springs Elementary School are near the area where the man was reportedly seen.

