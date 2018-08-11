BUDA, Texas — An Administrative Hearing took place Thursday in Buda after 161 cats and 15 dogs "had been cruelly treated."

Hays County officials said the animals were confiscated from the Buda residence on Nov. 1 and taken to the San Marcos Animal Shelter.

Melissa Caffey -- who was in charge of these animals -- was ordered by the judge to pay the accrued cost of transporting, impounding and immunizing the animals, which amounted to $1,750. The judge also ordered the San Marcos Animal Shelter to take custody of the animals.

The animals will be available for adoption at the San Marcos Animal Shelter.

