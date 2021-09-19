16 units lose power at North Austin apartment complex due to kitchen fire

The fire occurred Saturday night at the Garden Path Apartments on Gessner Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — More than a dozen units lost power overnight at the Garden Path Apartments in North Austin due to a kitchen fire, the Austin Fire Department said Sunday morning.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday night, AFD said firefighters were working an apartment fire at 8017 Gessner Drive. The fire was under control and confined to one "heavily involved" apartment.

On Sunday morning, AFD said the fire was contained to one apartment with control damage to several others. The fire was ruled accidental, caused by unattended cooking. The damage is estimated at $100,000 in structural damage and $30,000 in content damage. Two adults and two children are displaced, and one firefighter sustained a minor injury.

Later on Sunday morning, AFD said that crews had remained on the scene overnight. Based on further evaluation of the electric system, Austin Energy determined it was necessary to cut power to the entire 16-unit building where the fire occurred.

AFD said as of 9:15 a.m. Sunday, officials were still attempting to contact management to make arrangements for tenants.

No additional information is available at this time.