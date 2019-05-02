AUSTIN, Texas — Paredes Middle School in South Austin is back to normal after there were reports of a gas odor Tuesday afternoon.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics headed to the school when three students went to the nurse's office to complain about the reported odor. Another 12 students ended up at the nurse's office.

ATCEMS said one of the students' parents allowed medics to treat the child. That child did not need to be taken to the hospital.

The campus was evacuated, but classes and activities have resumed since then. Austin Independent School District said the school is safe.

A total of three ambulances and numerous officials responded.