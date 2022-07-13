14-year-old shot in East Austin, police say

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in East Austin Wednesday evening.

Officials are currently seeking a white, 4-door sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus mid-90s or early 2000s model, after the incident on the 6700 block of Sandshof Circle around 5:10 p.m.

Police said there are at least two suspects in this case, the driver and the shooter.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. It is unknown if he was the intended target.

No further information was immediately available.