x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

14-year-old dies in crash near Liberty Hill

Officials say the boy was hit in an unlit portion of State Highway 29.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A 14-year-old boy was killed in a crash near Liberty Hill on Saturday. 

Texas DPS said that troopers responded to the fatal crash at approximately 8:29 p.m. on Nov. 14 along State Highway 29 near Liberty Hill

DPS said a 2010 Toyota Prius was traveling east on SH 29 in the outside lane and the boy, who was riding a bicycle with no lights, was traveling east on SH 29 in an unlit portion of the roadway. 

The Toyota hit the bicyclist in that unlit portion of the highway and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS. 

DPS said no charges have been filed at this time. 

WATCH: Texas transportation leaders calling for policy change to end traffic deaths

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Liftoff! NASA, SpaceX successfully launch Crew 1 mission from Florida

Rainey Street bar owner deals with COVID-19 scare, says precautions helped prevent cluster of cases

Austin High School temporarily closing due to 'gradual but steady' rise in COVID-19 cases