The man who was shot at the Avenue One 10 Apartments was brought to a hospital in Corpus Christi via HALO-Flight with serious injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CLARIFICATION: A photo that originally ran with this story mistakenly showed an Saenz Elementary School in Alice. This shooting did not involve an Alice school.

A man was shot by a 14-year-old boy after an argument during a basketball game at the Avenue One 10 Apartments in Alice on Tuesday night.

The Alice Police Department posted about the shooting to its Facebook page Wednesday morning, saying the boy who was shot was taken to a Corpus Christi hospital via HALO-Flight after being shot in the stomach.

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia provided 3NEWS with more information about the incident Wednesday afternoon, saying the dispute began while several teens and the 41-year-old were playing basketball at the complex.

Alice PD Det. Hector Mendoza said Wednesday that the teen pulled a gun after a disagreement on the court with the older man. The 14-year-old boy and the other teens ran from the court and were found in a nearby field.

The post states that the weapon was found in a wooded area behind the complex.