TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people at Decker Elementary School were treated Monday morning after developing symptoms from the odors of paint thinner.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported around 11 a.m. that medics and the Travis County Fire Department were responding to 8500 Decker Lane after reports that several patients -- both adults and children -- were complaining of minor symptoms.

ATCEMS said all patients were removed from the immediate area. The fire department later determined the source of the odor was paint thinner and they began airing out the area.

8500 Decker Lane. Decker Lane Elementary. pic.twitter.com/wSBgoE9GhO — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 12, 2018

Around 19 patients were evaluated in total with 14 transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening symptoms, medics said. Five children were sent to Dell Children's Medical Center, five children were sent to St. David's, and four adults were sent to Dell Seton.

School officials said all elementary school students and staff were evacuated to Decker Middle School as a precaution.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

