13-year old charged in death of mother in Warner Robins

Warner Robins police have identified the woman shot as 37-year-old Dominique Bowers according to a post on Facebook.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police have charged a 13-year-old in the shooting death of his mother, 37-year-old Dominique Bowers according to The Warner Robins Police Department Facebook Page.

The teen has been charged with aggravated assault. A first appearance with the teen was held Saturday morning at the Houston County Superior Court.

The teen is being held in the Crisp County Youth Detention Center.

On Friday, Warner Robins Police found Bowers dead in her home on the 500 block of Adirondac Way.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers got the call from the possible suspect about shots fired just before 1:30 p.m. Officers were able to find the suspect in the 300 block of Old Perry Road.