AUSTIN, Texas — The Shirley McPhail School of Dance is celebrating a big milestone: 50 years of their family-owned busines – and 125,000 dance classes.

SMSD was originally founded in 1970 by Shirley McPhail, and it remains a family business.

"One of our mottos is thank you for allowing us to share our joy of dance with you and your family," said the owner of the studio, Edwina McPhail Worley.

The studio offers ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, and more for people off all ages. Some of the dancers have been with the studio for many years.

PHOTOS: Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes. Shirley McPhail School of Dance celebrates 50 years and 125,000 dance classes.

Kelly Treybig was in the very first recital in 1969, and has been teaching at the studio since 1986. "We just love our students and we love the family atmosphere, and that’s what has kept me here for so long," said Treybig.

For more information about the classes they offer, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Video shows mouse jumping into deep fryer at Bastrop Whataburger

Gunman fired from job before West Texas shooting rampage

At least 5 dead in the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian triggers massive flooding