12 World War II veterans set to embark on ‘Pearl Harbor Remembrance’ flight Monday

Honor Flight Austin is organizing the trip to Washington, D.C.

AUSTIN, Texas — Flights arrive and depart from Austin Bergstrom International Airport every day, but on Monday, one group of travelers will take off for a journey that marks an important anniversary.

Honor Flight Austin is organizing the “Pearl Harbor Remembrance” trip. Twelve World War II veterans, 11 men and one woman, are traveling to Washington, D.C.

The group’s plane is set to depart at 1 p.m. Monday and arrive back in Central Texas Tuesday night on the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

The trip will consist of visiting a series of memorials. On Tuesday, Honor Flight Austin is also hosting a Welcome Home celebration for the veterans.

“The generosity of Texans made it possible for 2,700 of our most senior veterans, many who served over half a century ago, to travel to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials that honor them for their service,” Matt Mathias, chairman of Honor Flight Austin, said in a press release. “Those donations come in from businesses and, most importantly, you and your neighbors.”

The trip also marks an anniversary for Honor Flight Austin. It’s the group’s 70th flight. The program is run by donations and doesn’t cost anything for the veterans who participate.

H-E-B is sponsoring the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Honor Flight.

Honor Flight Austin is currently accepting applications online for future trips. Veterans of World War II who live in Texas and Korean War and Vietnam War veterans who live in Austin and the “14 surrounding counties” are eligible to apply.