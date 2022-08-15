Firefighters battle fire at northwest Austin apartment complex

Fourteen people were displaced after the fire on Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Fourteen people are without a place to stay after a third-alarm fire at an apartment complex in northwest Austin on Monday night.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire at the Balcones Woods apartments at 11215 Research Blvd. originated on a second-floor balcony and extended to the attic of the building.

Medics took two firefighters to the hospital to be checked out. A search was conducted before firefighters shifted to fighting the fire from a defensive approach.

As of 8:30 p.m., the majority of the fire was knocked down, AFD said.

Crews had moved from a second-alarm response to third-alarm for additional relief crews.

Firefighters will stay at the apartment complex overnight to keep an eye on the fire.

Working fire 11215 Research has gone to 2nd Alarm. Fire originated on second floor balcony and extended to attic. pic.twitter.com/DaPefR3bpa — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 16, 2022

No other information is available at this time.