AUSTIN, Texas — Police have found an 11-year-old boy who ran away from his home.

Police alerted the media on Aug. 13 that Jahaven Guidry ran away from home and could not be located during the initial search.

There were concerns for his safety due to his young age.

Two days later, the Austin Police Department reported the boy has been found and is safe.

