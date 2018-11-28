AUSTIN — So far this legislative session, 11 bills and resolutions have been filed in the Texas Capitol regarding marijuana and cannabis.

All filed this month in the Texas Senate and Texas House of Representatives, some relate to civil and criminal penalties for marijuana and possession, while others deal with cannabis and its use for medicinal purposes.

Identical bills filed in the House and Senate, by El Paso Democrats Rep. Joe Moody and Sen. José Rodriguez respectively, would decriminalize possession of an ounce or less of marijuana. Under the proposed legislation, that would carry a fine of up to $250, instead of a misdemeanor charge.

On the medicinal front, identical bills filed by San Antonio Democrat Sen. José Menéndez and Houston-area Democrat Rep. Ron Reynolds would broaden the range of conditions medicinal cannabis can be used to treat. Current law limits its use to intractable epilepsy. Menéndez' and Reynolds' bills would include cancer, glaucoma, HIV and AIDS, PTSD, autism and a variety of other conditions.

Austin Democrat Rep. Gina Hinojosa has also proposed medical marijuana legislation. Her bill would establish an affirmative defense to prosecution for possession of marijuana if the person is a patient who has been prescribed marijuana for medical use.

Here's a rundown on each:

Senate Joint Resolution 7

Author: Sen. José Rodríguez

Filed: 11/12/2018

Proposing a constitutional amendment to authorize and regulate the possession, cultivation and sale of cannabis for medical use.

Senate Joint Resolution 8

Author: Sen. José Rodríguez

Filed: 11/12/2018

Proposing a constitutional amendment to authorize and regulate the possession, cultivation and sale of cannabis.

Senate Bill 90

Author: Sen. José Menéndez

Filed: 11/12/2018

Relating to authorizing the possession, use, cultivation, distribution, transportation and delivery of medical cannabis for medical use by qualifying patients with certain debilitating medical conditions and the licensing of dispensing organizations and testing facilities; authorizing fees.

Senate Bill 156

Author: Sen. José Rodríguez

Filed: 11/12/2018

Relating to the civil and criminal penalties for possession of certain small amounts of marijuana and an exception to prosecution for possession of associated drug paraphernalia; creating a criminal offense.

House Joint Resolution 21

Author: Rep. Ron Reynolds

Filed: 11/12/2018

Proposing a constitutional amendment to authorize and regulate the possession, cultivation and sale of cannabis for medical use.

House Bill 63

Author: Rep. Joe Moody

Filed: 11/12/2018

Relating to the civil and criminal penalties for possession of certain small amounts of marijuana and an exception to prosecution for possession of associated drug paraphernalia; creating a criminal offense.

House Bill 122

Author: Rep Gina Hinojosa

Filed: 11/12/2018

Relating to the medical use of marijuana; providing an affirmative defense to prosecution for possession of marijuana.

House Bill 186

Author: Rep. Terry Canales

Filed: 11/12/2018

Relating to the determination of the weight of marijuana and other tetrahydrocannabinols for the purpose of the prosecution and punishment of the offense of possession of those substances.

House Bill 209

Author: Rep. Ron Reynolds

Filed: 11/12/2018

Relating to authorizing the possession, use, cultivation, distribution, transportation and delivery of medical cannabis for medical use by qualifying patients with certain debilitating medical conditions and the licensing of dispensing organizations and testing facilities; authorizing fees.

House Bill 335

Author: Rep. Harold V. Dutton Jr.

Filed: 11/13/2018

Relating to the penalties for possession of one ounce or less of marijuana and eligibility for placement on community supervision or on deferred adjudication community supervision for that offense.

House Bill 371

Author: Rep. Alma A. Allen

Filed: 11/15/2018

Relating to the prosecution of and penalties for possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

