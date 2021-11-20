Over 1,000 turkeys given out in Austin at 'Hands of Hope' event

If it wasn't for the "Hands for Hope" meal distribution Dasawne Cavanaugh says she would not have been able to afford her turkey this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The ongoing supply chain crisis has caused an increase in the price of Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Despite the shortages and rising prices, El Buen Samaritano came together Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and gave out meal kits so everyone can celebrate this Thanksgiving with a good meal.

"They can have a full turkey and the traditional fixings like potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, the vegetables that go with the traditional meal," said Dr. Rosamaria Murillo, CEO of El Buen Samaritano.

Dasawne Cavanaugh, who passed by to grab her meal kit, said that if it wasn't for the event, she would not have been able to afford this year's turkey.

"People are really hungry, and they don't get money like that, and I don't have money, you know," she said. "So it's very complicated to get full meals."

Murillo said they got more traction this year than years past because of rising food prices and shortages.

Also, while some pantries are having trouble getting their hands on large amounts of turkey, Murillo said that wasn't the case for them.

"We are very fortunate to have a partnership with H-E-B that has for a few years now, that has allowed us to not experience that challenge," she added. "For us, it was, it's a blessing to have been able to secure... that many turkeys."

With over 1,000 turkeys on hand, they were able to give back to those who need it most.

"We are here for the community, and the community also is here for us," said Murillo. "These are the people that are building our community. These are the people that are working in construction that are that are cleaning out our buildings, our homes that have lost so much throughout this pandemic. And so for us to have the honor to serve them, it's an incredible feeling."