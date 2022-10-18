1,000 free tacos at the Long Center to benefit Central Texas Food Bank

"Show Up For Austin" is another event by Luck Presents that is made to benefit the community in need within Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Luck Presents and Lucktoberfest hosted "Show Up For Austin" on Tuesday morning with 1,000 free tacos for Austinites.

The community-driven event not only benefits the Central Texas Food Bank, but those in need of something to eat in the morning. The event offered 1,000 free tacos to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with sponsors such as the The Long Center for the Performing Arts, H-E-B, Luck Presents and Tate Farms.

Additionally, Luck Presents will be selling 500 Luck Reunion Early Bird Tickets first come, first serve for the event.

Sari Vatske, President and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank says with inflation nationwide, the bank is in desperate need of donations. Vatske says events like "Show Up For Austin" is great way to bring the community together and raise awareness of providing more meals to Central Texans who need it the most.

"Show Up For Austin" is the latest food event Luck Presents’ is hosting to give back to the community. In March, their yearly potluck event benefited Farm Aid, Wholesome Wave and the Texas Food and Wine Alliance. The event had 13 globally recognized chefs, including Duff Goldman and Maneet Chahuan, taking part in the family style dinner.

This year's Lucktoberfest happens just a few days after "Show Up For Austin." It will be a three-day community celebration of Texas-themed music, food and crafts. Spanning from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, Lucktoberfest will include performances from Orville Peck, Paul Cauthen and Tanya Tucker.

