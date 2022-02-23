Officials: 10 vehicles stuck on flyover in southeast Austin due to ice accumulation

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on a flyover Wednesday evening and are reporting ice accumulation on overpasses.
Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the incident just after 7 p.m. on the flyover along eastbound State Highway 71 to northbound S. State Highway 130.
No injuries have been reported, but ATCEMS said 10 vehicles are stuck on the overpass due to ice. The department urged drivers to use extreme caution and stick to surface streets whenever possible if they must drive tonight.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Former ERCOT CEO says he was following Gov. Abbott order when keeping prices at max cap during Feb. 2021 winter storm, report says