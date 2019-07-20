AUSTIN, Texas — A house fire in Northeast Austin killed one person early Saturday morning.

The fire happened near Interstate 35 and Highway 183, in the 8300 block of Loralinda Drive, just after midnight Saturday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out about an hour after responding to the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, but the Austin Fire Department said the fire caused about $270,000 worth of damage.

Fire investigators are still looking into what may have caused the fire.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

