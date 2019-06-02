There is now one confirmed case of measles in Central Texas.

According to the Bell County Public Health District, four possible measles cases were under investigation. Three of those cases were ruled out and one was a confirmed case of measles.

The confirmed case is in a child who is from Western Bell County. BCPHD said the child is too young to have been vaccinated.

There is one confirmed measles case near Waco and five others in the Houston area.

To be fully vaccinated, kids get shots twice -- once at 12 months old and another at 4 years old.

The CDC said if adults aren't vaccinated, they can still do that later in life.

