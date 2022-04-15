x
1 person killed in Austin crash involving 18-wheeler

ATCEMS reported medics were responding to the crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle just before 3 a.m. Friday.
Credit: John Gusky
An Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance is seen downtown.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on South Interstate 35 early Friday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted just before 3 a.m. Friday that medics were responding to a collision involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle, with a possible fatality. The crash occurred in the 9000 block of South I-35 soundbound.

Just a few minutes later, ATCEMS said an adult had been pronounced dead at the scene. No additional patients were reported.

ATCEMS said drivers should expect closures in the area as crews continue to respond to the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

