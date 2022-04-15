1 person killed in Austin crash involving 18-wheeler

ATCEMS reported medics were responding to the crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle just before 3 a.m. Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on South Interstate 35 early Friday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted just before 3 a.m. Friday that medics were responding to a collision involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle, with a possible fatality. The crash occurred in the 9000 block of South I-35 soundbound.

Just a few minutes later, ATCEMS said an adult had been pronounced dead at the scene. No additional patients were reported.

ATCEMS said drivers should expect closures in the area as crews continue to respond to the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality 9000-BLK S IH 35 SB (x-street Foremost): A Deceased On Scene pronouncement has been obtained for an adult. No additional patients. Expect #ATXTraffic closures for investigation. No further information is available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 15, 2022

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube