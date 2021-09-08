1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision on McNeil Drive near U.S. 183

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a head-on collision on McNeil Drive near U.S. 183 and San Felipe Boulevard.
The crash occurred Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said just before 10:15 p.m. that medics had pronounced one adult dead at the scene. Two other adults were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ATCEMS said at the time that drivers should expect continued road closures and remain alert for investigators working the scene.
No additional information is available.
