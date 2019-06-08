AUSTIN, Texas — A person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a house fire in East Austin early Tuesday morning.

According to Austin firefighters, they rescued someone from a house on Hamilton Avenue, not too far from Huston-Tillotson University. The fire started at about 2:30 a.m.

The person was taken to the hospital and has potentially life-threatening injuries, firefighters said.

It is not clear at this time what started the fire, but there is smoke damage throughout the house, according to firefighters. The four people who lived there have been displaced and will need to find somewhere else to stay for the time being.

