1 person dies after motorcycle crash in northern Travis County

Another motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following a crash involving two motorcycles in northern Travis County Sunday morning.

The Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) reports that the crash occurred just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 19400 block of FM 1431 near Jonestown.

Both occupants sustained serious injuries, with one adult patient dying on the scene. The other patient was airlifted to St. David's Medical Center in Round Rock with serious, but likely non-life threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.

Motorcycle incident 19403-19420 Fm 1431 (08:43) 2 motorcycles down, 2 adult trauma alert patients. #ATCEMSMedics, North Lake Travis FD, @STAR_Flight_TC, & @TravisCoSheriff on-scene & responding. Avoid the area. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/wQ09M8glBr — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 23, 2023

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area, as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with KVUE for the latest news.