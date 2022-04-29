1 dead in possible crash involving scooter and vehicle

An adult patient was declared dead at the scene just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a possible crash on East Seventh Street involving a scooter and a vehicle.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said just before 3 a.m. Friday that an adult patient was declared dead at the scene of a possible collision between a scooter and a vehicle.

For a few hours Friday morning, part of Seventh Street was shut down as police cleared the area.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube