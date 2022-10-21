x
FAA, NTSB release more information after plane crash kills pilot in Henderson County

NTSB is leading the investigation and will give further updates. Neither of the agencies identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

CHANDLER, Texas — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are continuing to investigate after a pilot died in a plane crash on the shore of Lake Palestine in Henderson County Friday night.

An FAA spokesperson said a single-engine Vans RV12 crashed on the south shore of Lake Palestine after it took off from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in Tyler around 2:30 p.m. The pilot was the only one on board.


