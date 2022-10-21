FAA, NTSB release more information after plane crash kills pilot in Henderson County

CHANDLER, Texas — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are continuing to investigate after a pilot died in a plane crash on the shore of Lake Palestine in Henderson County Friday night.
An FAA spokesperson said a single-engine Vans RV12 crashed on the south shore of Lake Palestine after it took off from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in Tyler around 2:30 p.m. The pilot was the only one on board.
NTSB is leading the investigation and will give further updates. Neither of the agencies identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.