AUSTIN, Texas — One person was killed Tuesday evening after a jet ski collision on Lake Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred around 6:03 p.m. near the 8000 block of Big View Drive. STAR Flight and the Austin Fire Department also responded.

Officials said one person was pronounced dead on scene after "extensive resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful."

No further information was immediately available.