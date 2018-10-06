AUSTIN -- One person is dead after a collision between an 18-wheeler and another vehicle Sunday afternoon near Manor, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

ATCEMS reported the collision occurred around 4:48 p.m. at the East US 290 service road eastbound and Harris Branch Parkway.

According to preliminary investigation, a black, 2004 Infiniti G35 was traveling northbound on Harris Branch Parkway when it collided with the 18-wheeler on the westbound 290 frontage road. The crash occurred at a traffic light-controlled intersection. An unidentified male was pronounced dead on scene while the driver of hte 18-wheeler was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at (512) 974-6935 as investigation continues.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

