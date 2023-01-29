1 dead, 4 injured in North Austin shooting

Four people were taken to the hospital after a Saturday night shooting on Research Blvd.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead, and four others are injured after a shooting late Saturday night off Research Blvd in North Austin, the Austin Police Department confirmed.

Police confirmed the other four people involved were taken to the hospital. As of early Sunday morning, three of those gunshot victims are in critical condition and one is in non-life-threatening condition.

The call came in at 10:19 p.m. Saturday night to a business, the Austin Police Department confirmed. It is not clear what the relationship of the 5 people is yet.