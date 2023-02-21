1 dead, 2 injured in three vehicle crash Tuesday morning

Once on the scene, medics found one person had been ejected from their vehicle and two other adults were injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured following a crash on Tuesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

At 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 21, ATCEMS reported that medics responded to a multiple-vehicle collision at the intersection of East Anderson Lane service road eastbound and Cameron Road. The call came in at 7:40 a.m. about the collision and ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department responded.

Once on the scene, medics found one person had been ejected from their vehicle and two other adults were injured.

Seven minutes after the initial report, ATCEMS declared one person dead on the scene and transported another person to a nearby hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Later, ATCEMS transported a second person to the same hospital with potentially serious injuries.

No further information is available, but ATCEMS advised that there will be road closures near the scene and drivers can expect delays in that area.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube