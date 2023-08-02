x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead, 1 injured after SWAT standoff

First responders transported one victim inside the Pflugerville home to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More Videos

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Pflugerville. 

Dispatchers received a call to a home in the 1000 block of Sweet Melissa Drive, located off Wells Branch Parkway, around 8 p.m. on Feb. 7. SWAT later arrived on the scene but did not enter the home until after midnight.

Related Articles

After 1 a.m. on Feb. 8, SWAT officers entered the home and discovered one person dead and one person with life-threatening injuries. Austin-Travis County EMS later transported the injured person to a hospital in Round Rock. 

The Austin Police Department have not made any arrests related to this case. 

No further information is available at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out