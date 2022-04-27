Crews working to put out a warehouse fire in Burnet County, officials say

This is a developing story which we'll continue to update as more information comes in.

BURNET COUNTY, Texas — Authorities confirmed Wednesday night that crews are working to extinguish a structure fire on County Road 115 in Burnet County. That's near Buchanan Lake.

When asked for details, officials with the Burnet Fire Department and the Cassie Volunteer Fire Department could not comment on the nature of the fire or whether any residences were in any immediate danger.

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office also said details on the fire were likely not going to be available until Thursday morning.

