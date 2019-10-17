This story will be updated throughout the day with details of Trump's visit.

People traveled from across the state and country to be in Dallas for a visit from President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Early Thursday morning, hundreds of people were already lined up outside of the American Airlines Center ahead of the president's 7 p.m. campaign rally.

Prior to his stop in Dallas, Trump will spend time in Fort Worth and at a Louis Vuitton factory at Rochambeau Ranch.

Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has a counter-rally planned for 6 p.m. in Grand Prairie.

1:40 p.m.

After landing and disembarking Air Force One, Pres. Trump made his way to the crowd gathered at the base and spent time shaking hands and greeting some of the people gathered there.

His motorcade then departed for Fort Worth for his next event.

1:15 p.m.

Pres. Donald Trump stepped off Air Force One in Fort Worth, joined by Energy Secretary and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Congressmen Lance Gooden of Terrell, and John Ratcliffe of Heath.

Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton were on the ground to welcome Pres. Trump to Texas.

12:54 p.m.

Air Force One touched down at Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

