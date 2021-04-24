Lindsay Lohan's father arrested in Florida, accused of taking kickbacks from rehab facility

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Actor Lindsay Lohan's estranged father has been arrested on charges that he illegally took kickbacks for referring patients to a Florida substance abuse treatment center.
Court documents show 60-year-old Michael Lohan faces five counts of patient brokering and one count of conspiracy to commit patient brokering.
Authorities say a Delray Beach-area drug treatment center paid more than $27,000 in kickbacks to either Lohan directly or to a Florida-based business he was associated with. Patient brokering has been linked to numerous instances of insurance fraud.
"Mr. Lohan was investigated by our Sober Homes Task Force and he’s being charged with receiving kickbacks for referring patients to drug treatment. Patient brokering corrupts our health care system because decisions are motivated by greed instead of a patient’s needs. This is our Task Force’s 117th arrest and will not be our last,” State Attorney Dave Aronberg told NBC news.
Mr. Lohan’s attorney told the Associated Press her client denies the allegations and looks forward to “having his day in court.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
What other people are reading right now:
- Old SpaceX capsule delivers new crew to space station
- Florida to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- Indonesia navy declares lost sub sunk, all 53 aboard dead
- Woman and infant son dead in 'tragic crash' between car and train in Frostproof, deputies says
- Florida police officers charged with issuing dozens of bogus citations
- Your guide to the 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter