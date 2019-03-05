AUSTIN, Texas — Alamo Drafthouse Rolling Roadshow has announced they will be holding a lightsaber vigil for Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew, who died earlier this week.

The event was posted to Eventbrite mentioning that on Saturday, May 4, there will be a free screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The special showing will be held at Republic Square Park in Austin for Star Wars Day.

Before the screening begins, as the sun sets, the event holders said they will hold a lightsaber vigil and "let out the loudest mass-Chewbacca yell this galaxy has ever heard."

Alamo Drafthouse also held a lightsaber vigil for Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia, in December 2016 after she passed away.

RELATED:

Jedis meet at Alamo Drafthouse for Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil

Peter Mayhew, original 'Star Wars' Chewbacca actor, dies at 74

'Star Wars' Day 2019: the 20 best May the Fourth deals

Those heading to the event can expect the movie to start once it is dark, around 8 p.m.

The event is free to the public and food trucks will be on-site.

For more about the event, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Storm Timeline: When to expect storms tonight in Central Texas

17 children recovered, 82 arrested in southern U.S. child sex sting

Possible tornadoes leave damage in Fayette County