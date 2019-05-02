CENTRAL, Texas — Hope your enjoying the 10 degree cool down after Thursday morning's cold front. It brought in some patchy showers, a few rumbles of thunder, but nothing severe. Just how we like it! Most importantly, it has dropped humidity down to more bearable conditions.

KVUE

Heads up for round two tonight!

An arctic cold front brings in the much colder air Thursday night, setting the stage for a very chilly Friday. Temperatures Friday will not climb much at all, only topping out in the low 40s.

Friday morning, when temperatures are coldest, will bring the best shot for producing a wintry mix, mainly sleet.

KVUE

As you can see, temperatures should stay just above freezing which should keep roads or surfaces from becoming extra slick. Also, because it's been so warm as of late, ground temperatures will be well above freezing. This will make it even more unlikely for significant wintry weather impacts to Central Texas.

Stay with the KVUE Storm Team for the latest updates as we move closer to Friday.