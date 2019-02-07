KYLE, Texas — Kyle police have named a man found dead along the I-35 frontage road on July 2.

Police said John Raymond Distasio, 55, was first seen around 7:30 a.m. by a pedestrian walking along Kyle Crossing.

“Our officers began the investigation at the scene, which is on the southside of Kyle Crossing in between the I-35 frontage road and the first entrance into Home Depot,” said Kyle police Lt. Andre Marmolejo. “The Hays Co. Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy on the deceased male.”

RELATED:

Man found dead in North Austin creek

Fire at Giddings restaurant kills owner

Man dies at nature preserve in South Austin

It is believed that Distasio was a homeless man from New Mexico.

Preliminary reports indicate illegal drug use was involved in his death.

According to police, there were no obvious signs of foul play, but Kyle police will wait for toxicology results to provide more answers.

“We do not believe there is any threat to the community,” said Marmolejo.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

S-s-scary video shows snake ringing doorbell at Texas home

It's now legal for homeless to camp on Austin streets

VERIFY: Did homeless people cause Monday's car crash in Downtown Austin?