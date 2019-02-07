KYLE, Texas — Kyle police said on they are conducting an investigation into the death of a man that was found along the I-35 frontage road on Tuesday.

Police said the man was first seen around 7:30 a.m. by a pedestrian walking along Kyle Crossing.

“Our officers began the investigation at the scene, which is on the southside of Kyle Crossing in between the I-35 frontage road and the first entrance into Home Depot,” said Kyle police Lt. Andre Marmolejo. “The Hays Co. Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy on the deceased male.”

According to police, there were no obvious signs of foul play, but Kyle police will continue their investigation and wait autopsy results to provide more answers.

“We do not believe there is any threat to the community,” said Marmolejo.

Police had no information on the man's identity, age or ethnicity, but they believe he may have been homeless.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

