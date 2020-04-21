KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police said the 5-year-old boy shot in the head Tuesday, accidentally did it himself.

Police said the boy somehow got a hold of a loaded gun in the home on Alan Kent Dr. and shot himself.

Police said when they arrived at the home the boy was not responsive and it was too late to save him.

Autopsy results were pending Wednesday. The investigation is on-going.

