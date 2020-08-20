Killeen Police Department looking for missing Fort Hood soldier

Elder Fernandez, 23, was last seen by his staff sergeant Monday when he dropped him off at his residence in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen, police say.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking the community's help in finding missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandez.

Fernandez, 23, was reported missing to police Aug. 19, according to Killeen police. KPD said he was last seen by his staff sergeant Monday afternoon when he dropped him off at his residence in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen.

Fernandez is about 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 133 pounds. He was last seen wearing black army PT shorts, a T-shirt and red athletic shoes.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who has seen Fernandez or know about his whereabouts to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-200-7905.

Fort Hood put out a BOLO alert via social media for the soldier. The post said those with information on Fernandez can contact Fort Hood military police at 254-288-1170 or U.S. Army CID at 254-287-2722.