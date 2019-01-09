KERRVILLE, Texas — One man is dead after police say he threatened an officer with a knife.

According to the Kerrville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a man waving a knife around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived at Sidney Baker Street, they found the suspect armed with a knife.

Police say the man threatened an officer. The officer drew his service weapon and shot the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the suspect and officer have not been released.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

