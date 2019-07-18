AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted on Thursday that a kayaker had found a man dead on the Colorado River in East Austin, downstream of Longhorn Dam.

The man was found floating in the water near the 5700 block of Levander Loop.

The tweet from EMS came out around 10:20 a.m. and they reported the man is believed to be in his 50s.

RELATED: 'It breaks my heart' | Search for body of missing kayaker on Lake Pflugerville continues

It is still uncertain who the man is or how he may have died.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

MISSING IN EAST TEXAS: What happened to Lauren Thompson?

Bobcat spotted in Round Rock, Pflugerville neighborhoods

8 Austin-based lawsuits filed against scooter companies in 6 days