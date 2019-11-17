HOUSTON — The anticipation for Kanye West’s visit to Lakewood Church has been building up all week long, and the day is finally here.

The “Jesus Is King” rapper and Kim Kardashian are attending the 11 a.m. service today. He is expected to sit down with Pastor Joel Osteen for a short interview about his new-found faith and overcoming adversity at the beginning of the service.

At 7 p.m., West and his gospel choir will perform at Lakewood for the rapper's 'Sunday Service' experience.

CAN I ATTEND THE 11 A.M. CHURCH SERVICE AT LAKEWOOD CHURCH?

Yes, anyone is welcome to attend the 11 a.m. service at Lakewood Church.

You do not need a ticket to attend this service.

Kanye West will take the stage with Pastor Osteen at the beginning of the service for a short interview.

Lakewood Church is located at 3700 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027. Click here for directions.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE 11 A.M. SERVICE IF I CAN’T ATTEND?

Lakewood Church will be streaming the entire service on their website.

You can watch the service on Lakewood's YouTube channel.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT KANYE’S ‘SUNDAY SERVICE’

You must have a ticket to attend Kanye West’s Sunday Service at 7 p.m. There are no more tickets available.

Exterior doors for this event open at 5:30 p.m.

Sanctuary doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Event starts at 7 p.m.

There is no assigned seating for this event. Once you have been scanned in greeters will guide you and point you in the direction of open seating.

The church recommends parking nearby in one of their lots or taking an Uber. Click here for parking map.

No backpacks, suitcases or other large bags are allowed in the venue. Purses are allowed but will be inspected upon entry.

Handicap seating is available.

Church officials said if you attend the 11 a.m. service and have a ticket for the 7 p.m. event, you can not stay in the church all day. Lakewood will close the building at 2 p.m. and reopen the exterior doors at 5:30 p.m.

WILL LAKEWOOD CHURCH STREAM KANYE’S ‘SUNDAY SERVICE’ EVENT?

Yes! You can watch the event here. It will also be on Lakewood Church's SiriusXM, channel 128.

