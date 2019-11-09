SAN ANTONIO — A mother of an East Central High School student says she is concerned after her son sent her a photo of a flyer promoting a hate group that was being distributed around the school.

On Facebook, the mother posted a photo of the flyer, which depicts a Klu Klux Klan member on horseback alongside the words "SAVE OUR LAND JOIN THE KLAN." Her son told her that the flyers were posted on bathroom walls and being passed around the school Tuesday, according to the Facebook post.

"These type of acts shouldn't be taken lightly," the student's mom wrote.

In a statement provided to KENS 5, the East Central Independent School District confirmed that "a couple of flyers promoting a hate group" were found on the high school's campus. The district says that they are conducting an investigation as well as cooperating with federal, state, and local agencies.

The district says the individual will be "caught and punished to the fullest extent of the law."

Read the full statement from the district below:

East Central ISD is aware that a couple of flyers promoting a hate group were discovered on our high school campus. This is an open investigation with East Central Police Department and they are working with federal, state and local agencies. This behavior is not tolerated at East Central ISD and not reflective of our core beliefs and inclusive environment. The individual will be caught and punished to the fullest extent of the law. For any questions or tips that may help with the investigation, please contact East Central Police Department at (210) 634-6240.



This is a developing story. Update for more information.

