HOUSTON — There are multiple reports out this Christmas Eve that J.J. Watt is ready to take to the field again for the Houston Texans, and it'll start with practice on Tuesday.

After weeks of rumors and speculation that Watt would possibly be able to return for the postseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo report the Texans officially designating Watt to return off injured reserve.

Watt suffered a a torn pectoral two months ago that cut the defensive end's 2019 season short.

ESPN reported that Watt is expected to practice on Tuesday.

Check back for updates.

RELATED: Three Texans players picked to represent AFC in Pro Bowl

RELATED: Tickets on sale now for the 2020 J.J. Watt Charity Classic

RELATED: JJ Watt's new shoes are in honor of his late grandfather, proceeds will go to Honor Flight Network