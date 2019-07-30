JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said the fatal gunshot wound that took the life of a 13-year-old on Friday came after the weapon was accidentally discharged while being handled by another juvenile.

The sheriff's office said its investigation shows the seventh grader was not killed by an accidental self-inflicted wound.

The sheriff's office said it will continue to conduct an extensive investigation into the incident.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office, along with the Jasper County District Attorney's Office, is requesting that those in the community keep the families involved in thoughts and prayers.