KATY, Texas — It’s that time of the year!

High schoolers (and eager parents) are probably starting to flood your social media pages with “all things prom.”

But what takes your prom pictures from beautiful to unforgettable? Six Katy teens have figured it out!

The Seven Lakes High School students decided to ditch the traditional look and have a prom photoshoot inside of the Katy’s Buc-ee’s.

The girls posed in front of the soda machines and even took a few flicks in front of the beef jerky wall.

Debbie Kallina, one of the girl’s mother, said they wanted to go to Buc-ee’s because it was a “Texas thing to do.”

We have to say, they NAILED IT!

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM