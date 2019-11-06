HOUSTON — Have you ever pulled up to a gas station and been tempted to leave your kids in the car for just a moment while you ran inside? Ever wondered if it was legal to do so?

It is a question that begs an answer after several children over the past two years were kidnapped when the cars they were in were stolen. There have been at least four of these cases since December 2017: all kids in back seats, all taken from gas stations after their guardians stepped away from a running vehicle.

Each case had a happy ending, including the most recent case from Sunday night.

RELATED: 16-year-old arrested after stealing car with child inside, deputy constables say

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said it happened in the 5600 block of Treaschwig at a Circle K. Herman said a mother went into a convenience store to return Redbox DVDs and left her car running. A suspect, who was believed to be on a bicycle, got in the woman’s car and took off with the 4-year-old girl still inside.

Deputy constables spotted the sedan and chased it at speeds topping 120 mph.

The suspect, a 16-year-old male, ditched the car and ran off but was eventually arrested. The child was safe and reunited with her mother.

In each of these cases the parents or guardians weren’t charged. Herman said there is no law that states whether you can or cannot leave a child unattended in a car. Each case is different, and it’s up to the District Attorney’s Office to decide whether charges should be filed, according to Herman.

Herman said there is a law saying you can’t abandon a child in a car, which includes leaving them for a long period of time unattended. However, running into a gas station, bank or any other quick errand is not necessarily illegal, but Herman said it’s never a good idea.

“Do not get out of your vehicle with children in it and leave it running,” Herman said. “I cannot stress that enough. I mean, at the same time, people will jump in your vehicle and they will steal your vehicle, and in this case, it had a child in the back.”

The Department of Family and Protective Services states that is it never ok to leave a young child in a car unattended. The law states:

Leaving a child unattended in a car is a crime that is punishable under the Texas Penal Code, Title 5, Chapter 22, Section 10, Leaving a child in a vehicle:

(a) A person commits an offense if he intentionally or knowingly leaves a child in a motor vehicle for longer than five minutes, knowing that the child is:

(1) younger than seven years of age; and

(2) not attended by an individual in the vehicle who is 14 years of age or older.

(b) An offense under this section is a Class C misdemeanor.

Leaving a child unattended in a car is also a form of neglectful supervision that is investigated by Child Protective Services.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Charges dismissed against man accused in DWI crash that nearly killed HPD officer

Bodycam video: Texas City cop orders breastfeeding mom to leave public pool

10 kilos of meth, heroine found in pickup truck after police chase in SE Houston