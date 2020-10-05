Updated at 7:45 a.m. Sunday to add additional details about her description.

The Irving Police Department has requested a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 18-year-old woman, who has an intellectual disability.

Police say Ashley Ibeth Villatoro was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday, May 8 at McDonald’s, located at 750 W. Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway. She was wearing a white long-sleeve, a grey hoodie and blue jeans with a flower print on the leg.

If you know of Villatoro’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 and reference case number 20-9336.

