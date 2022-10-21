Nearly a week since a West Michigan family of four went missing, the search continues.

FREMONT, Michigan — Nearly a week since a West Michigan family of four went missing, the search continues. There are still many questions surrounding the Cirigliano family's disappearance, but new information continues to be uncovered.

13 ON YOUR SIDE compiled a timeline of the family's last known whereabouts and what we know about the ongoing search.





TIMELINE

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022:

Family reported Anthony Cirigliano had been acting paranoid on Sunday. Suzette Cirigliano and Anthony Cirigliano are married and have two sons Noah and Brandon.

Around 12:40 a.m., Cirigliano made a call to Fremont dispatch, calmly asking for police to be sent to his home. During the call Cirigliano says he needs immediate police protection regarding information he had about September 11.

He claims the information he had is of vital national interest, expressing his fear that people wanted to see him "erased from the face of the earth."

This was the first and only call Cirigliano made to police prior to the family's disappearance.

Despite Cirigliano's claims, the Fremont Officer mentioned in the phone call does not know Anthony Cirigliano.

Monday, Oct. 17, 2022:

Through investigation of the Cirigliano home, Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell estimates the family likely left their home on Monday, anywhere from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The family left behind their pets and a family member who requires full-time care. Police say their cell phones have been turned off.

Surveillance video from the BP gas station in Gulliver, Michigan spotted the family buying gas and snacks around 10:40 and 10:55 a.m. on Monday. Police confirmed that information with a gas station clerk Friday morning, as well as releasing images from the surveillance camera.

Fremont Police said one of the children tried to use a gas station phone to place a call, but it appeared unsuccessful.

Police say they may be in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with the registration number "DJL1982".

Tuesday, Oct. 18 - Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022:

Fremont Police believe the family stayed in Iron Mountain from Monday, Oct. 17 through Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Police have not confirmed what hotel, or where the family may be staying during their time there.

The Fremont Police Department made their first formal missing persons post on their Facebook page around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

There have been no other sightings of the Cirigliano family since Wednesday. Although Fremont Police say dozens of tips have come in since they began their investigation.

Police released the following descriptions of the Ciriglianos:

Anthony John Cirigliano , “Tony”, 51-year-old male, 5’6” tall, 180 lbs., brown hair, no facial hair, unknown clothing.

, “Tony”, 51-year-old male, 5’6” tall, 180 lbs., brown hair, no facial hair, unknown clothing. Suzette Lee Cirigliano , 51-year-old female, 5’9”, 120 lbs., blond hair, glasses, unknown clothing.

, 51-year-old female, 5’9”, 120 lbs., blond hair, glasses, unknown clothing. Brandon Michael Cirigliano , 19-year-old male, 5’8”, 120 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes.

, 19-year-old male, 5’8”, 120 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Noah Alexander Cirigliano, 15-year-old male, 5’6”, 120 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes.

Both Brandon and Noah have autism, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400 or 911.

