'Texas Killing Fields' near Houston featured in Netflix 'Crime Scene' docuseries

The unsolved murders of girls and young women found dumped in League City decades ago are back in the headlines thanks to the popular Netflix series.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The chilling stories of the "Texas Killing Fields" are all-too-familiar to longtime residents in the Houston area, including the victims' families and detectives still haunted by the unsolved cases decades later.

The bodies of at least 11 girls and young women were found dumped on Calder Road near I-45 in League City in the 1980s and 90s.

Investigators believe more than one killer was responsible.

Two of the victims were known only as Jane Doe and Janet Doe until 2019 when a Houston-based DNA company helped uncover their identities. Parabon used their DNA and 3-D images of their skulls to create composites of what they might have looked like.

Detectives also worked with a Houston company called Family Tree DNA.

"The same investigation that they did for the Golden State Killer was the same thing that we did on ours," League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff explained. "Basically, you take the DNA and you plug it into the publicly-accessible databases, and you start trying to find family members and you start trying to build the family trees."

Audrey Lee Cook

Jane Doe was identified as Audry Lee Cook who had vanished in December of 1985. Her body was found in 1986 by two boys riding bikes on Calder Road.

Donna Prudhomme

Janet Doe turned out to be Donna Prudhomme. She moved to Seabrook from Beaumont in 1988 with her two sons. Police said she had lost touch with most of her family members.

Dianne Gonsoulin Hastings had been searching for her sister since 1989.

“She loved life. Like, with her kids it was just… she just wanted to give them everything life could offer.

Gonsoulin says that over the years the family hired private investigators, working with police and the media hoping to find clues that led to a break in the case.

“I can tell you that every time there was a body found,” said Gonsoulin, “I was always waiting to see if it was her.”

Family members from all over Texas traveled to League City for a memorial service after Prudhomme was identified.

Laura Miller

Laura Miller was 16 when she disappeared in 1984. It took 17 months to find her body at the end of Calder Road about, a mile from Interstate 45.

“I’ve been out here hundreds of times and cried gallons of tears,” Laura's father Tim Miller said.

Laura’s body was found just feet away from where League City police found the body of 23-year-old Heidi Villareal-Frye, who had vanished six months earlier.

It’s believed the women were murdered elsewhere and their bodies dumped.

Tim Miller later founded Texas Equusearch to help other families find missing loved ones. He and an army of volunteers have helped bring closure to countless families across Texas and other states.

“This is not what I chose in life, it chose me," he said.

He's still waiting for justice in Laura's case.

There has never been a conviction in any of the Killing Fields’ deaths. A couple of Texas inmates have confessed over the years but never been charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call League City Police.

Netflix docuseries

A new Netflix docuseries profiling the Texas Killing Fields dives into Miller's theory that his next-door neighbor, Clyde Hedrick, was responsible for the murders.

Hedrick has not been charged in the case, but he was convicted of another woman's death, Ellen Beason, whose body was found the same year, 1984.

Hedrick was recently released from prison.

"I'm not close to giving up, not close," said Miller.

Miller revealed that a witness has come forward bringing new information to the table.

"He stopped at a point and just stared. He said, ‘We dumped something there,’ and I said, 'Oh my God, that’s where Laura’s body was dumped,'" Miller said.

He said he was skeptical at first because of how widely the cases were reported, but now he's confident in the witness's story.

“He sat in front of the house and he said, 'I told you, someday, you are going to know what happened in this house,' and I said, 'Was Laura murdered in this house?' And he said, 'Yeah,'” Miller said.

The witness wants to remain anonymous, but Miller said he's put them in touch with investigators.

"If the only thing it does is save another girl from being raped or murdered, it's all worth it," Miller said. "It's all worth it."

Galveston County District Attorney Jack Rhoady told KHOU 11 that these cases are still an open investigation. He said if they get enough evidence to charge someone, they will do so.